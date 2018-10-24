ST. LOUIS - Blues forward Robby Fabbri could be nearing a return to NHL ice after battling back from yet another injury.

The team announced the talented 22 year old will be heading to the club's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, for a conditioning assignment.

Fabbri hasn't played in a regular season NHL game since February of 2017 due to multiple injuries including two ACL tears. However, the injury he suffered prior to the beginning of the 2018 regular season was not related to his oft-injured knees.

Fabbri has been electric at times for the Blues totaling 66 points (29 goals and 37 assists) in 123 NHL regular season games.

The Blues recently sent down another youngster, Sammy Blais, to San Antonio as well. There is speculation Fabbri could fill Blais' starting role on the roster once he is ready to return to the Blues.

