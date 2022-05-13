Blues fans celebrate team moving on in Stanley Cup playoffs

St. Louis fans showed their pride and support of the Blues after they won Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues fans took to the streets of downtown St. Louis, Thursday night, in celebration of their team progressing to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

It came after the Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 in Game 6 of the first round.

Blues fan Joshua Morales said, “The way they handled it was great. These last two wins – they look like they’re getting in shape and look prepared for the next round.”

“They looked good,” added Brandon Lyons. “Started out a little slow, but they came out and did what they had to do and got it going.”

Blues fans were beside themselves as they spilled out of the Enterprise Center after the game. 5 On Your Side cameras were there to see fans decked out in their Blues attire, celebrating the victory on the streets of downtown St. Louis.

Ashley Mathis summed it up. “It’s a great time to be a Blues fan,” she said. “I’m excited to see what is to come.”

Collin Henry said, “It was a great game, they played great. They absolutely crushed the Wild. It was amazing.”

Fans agreed this playoff performance is a win for the city and bodes well for downtown.

The Blues will take on the Colorado Avalanche in round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The times and dates of the games have not been announced, but the NHL website said the games would be held next week.

Games 1 and 2 will be in Colorado and Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis.