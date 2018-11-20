ST. LOUIS — The Blues have fired Head Coach Mike Yeo after another disappointing loss Monday.

According to a press from the team, Assistant Coach Craig Berube will take over as the interim head coach for the time being.

BREAKING NEWS: Mike Yeo has been relieved of his duties; Craig Berube has been named interim head coach. https://t.co/LhzyOrLNNb #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 20, 2018

Yeo had a 73-48-11 in his time as head coach in St. Louis. He replaced Ken Hitchcock in the middle of the 2016-17 season and led the Blues to the playoffs. The team won a first-round series against the Minnesota Wild before being knocked out by the Nashville Predators.

In his only full season as the Blues head coach, the team finished 94 points but missed the playoffs.

The Blues made some offseason moves and were considered a team that would compete for a playoff spot. But coming into Monday night, they were last in the Central Division. They lost to the NHL-worst Los Angeles Kings 2-0.

The Blues announced the decision to fire Yeo about an hour later.

Berube has been an associate coach for the Blues since June of 2015. He also coached the Chicago Wolves, a Blues' minor league affiliate.

The Blues will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at 10.

© 2018 KSDK