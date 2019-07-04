ST. LOUIS — The Blues finished off the regular season with a shootout win Saturday afternoon, locking in a playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets.

On Sunday, the NHL announced the schedule for the first-round showdown, which starts on Wednesday.

The dates and times are as follows:

Game 1 in Winnipeg: Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 in Winnipeg: Friday, April 12 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 3 in St. Louis: Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 4 in St. Louis: Tuesday, April 16 at 8:30 p.m.

*Game 5 in Winnipeg: Thursday, April 18 Time TBD

*Game 6 in St. Louis: Saturday, April 20 Time TBD

*Game 7 in Winnipeg: Monday, April 22 Time TBD

*If necessary.

