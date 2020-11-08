Here's the first round schedule for the Blues in the Stanley Cup playoffs

The first round is set, and the Blues and Canucks will drop the puck on Wednesday. Here's how the schedule looks for the Blues in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB — The St. Louis Blues will enter the official first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs as the number four seed in the west up in the Edmonton bubble.

The Blues will have to get through the Vancouver Canucks in the first round if they hope to defend their title.

Here's what the schedule for that first round, best-of-7 matchup looks like:

Game 1 - Wednesday, Aug. 12, 9:30 p.m. - FOX Sports Midwest

Game 2 - Friday, Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m. - FOX Sports Midwest

Game 3 - Sunday, Aug. 16, 9:30 p.m. - FOX Sports Midwest

Game 4 - Monday, Aug. 17, 9:30 p.m. - FOX Sports Midwest

Game 5* - Wednesday, Aug. 19 - TBD

Game 6* - Friday, Aug. 21 - TBD

Game 7* - Sunday, Aug 23 - TBD

The Blues were 1-1-1 against Vancouver in the 2019-2020 regular season, and the teams have met three times in the playoffs. The Canucks have won all three meetings.

Vancouver beat the Minnesota Wild in the Stanley Cup qualifying round to advance to the first round.