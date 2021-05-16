Blues forward David Perron placed on COVID-19 list

Team's leading scorer in regular season becomes third St. Louis player on the list

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues forward David Perron has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports, putting the team's leading scorer in jeopardy of missing Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against Colorado.

Perron is the third Blues player on the list, joining Jake Walman and Nathan Walker.

Perron, who did not practice Saturday, had 19 goals and 39 assists in the 56-game regular season.

The Blues' three positive coronavirus cases come at a time when the league relaxed protocols for teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, allowing more liberal activities when an organization's traveling party reaches an 85% vaccination rate.