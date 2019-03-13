LIVE
46
St. Louis, MO
St. Louis Weather Summary: 46 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KSDK Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Politics
Life
Investigations
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Stormwatch Closings Registration
Text Alerts
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
Blues
Cardinals
High School Sports
Super Bowl
Features
A Place to Call Home
Buzz60
Contests
DEALBOSS
DIY
#DrinkLocalSTL
Fish Fry Map
Food
Making a Difference
Recipes
Sammy's Stars
Shop
Show Me St. Louis
St. Louis Business Journal
Verify
Vote
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Appearance Requests
Contact Us
Newsletter
KSDK Jobs
RSS Feeds
TV Listings
Meet the Team
Your Take
© 2019 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
41 Weather Alerts
Photo by: AP
St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford, right, gets tangled up with Arizona Coyotes' Alex Goligoski (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
BLUES
Blues fumble away golden opportunity, lose to Coyotes 3-1
There's no question the Blues missed Vladimir Tarasenko, who missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.
Author:
Lou Korac
Published:
5:19 AM CDT March 13, 2019
Updated:
5:19 AM CDT March 13, 2019
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2019 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.