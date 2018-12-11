These are not the announcements we want to hear from young men at 21 years of age. Today, St. Louis native and former Blues draft pick Luke Opilka announced his retirement from professional hockey.

“I want to thank the St. Louis Blues, my hometown team, for drafting me and giving me an opportunity to pursue my dream,” said Opilka. “Unfortunately, my career ended sooner than I hoped, but I’m excited to continue my education and begin a new chapter in my life.”

Opilka, 21, was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 146th overall, of the 2015 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft. Prior to being drafted, he spent two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team in the United States Hockey League (USHL) before joining the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Opilka appeared in 75 games overall with the Rangers, posting a 40-24-6 record.

While playing for Kitchener, Opilka was diagnosed with hip dysplasia. Over the past two seasons, Opilka has gone through two major hip surgeries – one on each hip. Currently, he is still in the process of recovering and rehabilitating from his second surgical procedure.

