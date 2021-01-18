Blues to wear decals honoring first Black NHL player Willie O'Ree

The decals have O'Ree's picture and the words "celebrating equality"

ST. LOUIS — Along with those new corporate advertisements, the Blues will have another new addition to their helmets when they take the ice at Enterprise Center for the first time in 2021.

The team announced Monday they would be honoring the legacy of Willie O'Ree, the first Black player in the NHL, by wearing a helmet decal depicting the trailblazer.

"We're proud to join the @NHL in celebrating equality by wearing these Willie O'Ree decals on our helmets now through the end of Black History Month," the Blues said on Twitter.

The decals have O'Ree's picture and the words "celebrating equality".

O'Ree made history when he debuted for the Boston Bruins in 1958 as the first Black player in the league. The Bruins are set to retire his number later this season.

O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

We're proud to join the @NHL in celebrating equality by wearing these Willie O'Ree decals on our helmets now through the end of Black History Month. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8vEkcxQelE — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 18, 2021