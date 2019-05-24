ST. LOUIS — The first game of the Stanley Cup Final will be held in Boston as the Blues take on the Bruins.

But, fans have the chance to head over to the Enterprise Center to watch the game, in a home-game-like atmosphere.

The team will be holding watch parties for the first two games!

At the watch parties, fans can enjoy the game on the arena’s high-definition video board.

The watch parties will also include:

Full Blues entertainment including opening videos, Blues goal celebrations and intermission games

Happy Hour specially priced-food and beverage

Live music in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

Family-friendly activations throughout concourse

Game-used equipment sale

Prize giveaways and more!

For season ticket holders, tickets are $5 each and the doors will open at 5:15 p.m. For general admission, tickets are $10 each and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets!

