ST. LOUIS -- The Blues took care of one of their restricted free agents on Sunday, signing wing Nikita Soshnikov to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000.



Soshnikov, 24, was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 15 for a 2019 fourth-round pick; he had a goal and an assist in 12 games with St. Louis after playing three games with the Maple Leafs but spent much of the season recovering from a shoulder injury.

There were reports that Soshnikov was considering returning to Russia to play in the Kontinental Hockey League earlier in the spring; he played in four games for Russia at the World Championships and had three assists.



Soshnikov signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs on March 20, 2015 and initially was thought of highly in Toronto's system, but injuries and the rise of the Maple Leafs' young stars made Soshnikov expendible in the end.



Soshnikov will likely come into training camp and compete for a role in the bottom six with flexibility to move up in case of injuries. He displayed flashes of speed and physicality when given the chance to play before missing seven games with a shoulder ailment.



Overall, the Nizhny Tagil, Russia, native has played in 82 career NHL regular season games between Toronto and St. Louis, accumulating 16 points (eight goals, eight assists)

