ST. LOUIS — Jordan Schmaltz is a restricted free agent no more.

The defenseman and the Blues agreed on a two-year contract worth $700,000 average annual value. Schmaltz, a 2012 first-round pick, gets a two-way contract this season ($700,000 NHL/$150,000 AHL) and a one-way contract next season.

Schmaltz, 24, split last season between the Blues and the San Antonio Rampage; he had one assist in 13 games with the Blues and 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 31 with the Rampage.

It wasn't the only roster move, as six players were trimmed off the roster before the start of camp.

Forward Dominik Bokk, a 2018 first round pick, has been assigned to the Vaxjo Lakers in Sweden, while forward Jared Thomas has been assigned to the Rampage. The Blues assigned forward Mathias Laferreire to Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, defensemen Trent Bourque to Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League, David Noel to Val-d’Or of the QMJHL and Tyler Tucker to Barrie of the OHL.

Players report for physicals on Thursday and training camp opens Friday at the Ice Zone at St. Louis Outlet Mall, with Group A practice at 10 a.m. and Group B on the ice at 11:45 a.m. before camp shifts to Enterprise Center on Saturday with a 9 a.m. Group B practice, a 10 a.m. scrimmage and 11:30 a.m. Group A practice. Both sessions are open to the public.

