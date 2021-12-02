Blues place Jordan Binnington on COVID protocols list

This comes just two days after Tyler Bozak was also put on the list

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have placed another player on its COVID-19 protocols list.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Thursday morning that the team had placed goaltender Jordan Binnington on the list after he tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes just two days after Tyler Bozak was also put on the list.

Binnington is the seventh Blues player to land on the COVID-19 list this season, following Bozak, Torey Krug, Brandon Saad, Ryan O'Reilly, Ville Husso and Kyle Clifford.

According to NHL rules on positive COVID tests, Binnington must isolate from the team for at least 10 days and get a doctor’s approval to return.

While Binnington is out, the team has recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Armstrong said Lindgren will not play in Thursday night's game due to NHL rules, but he will play this weekend.

Lindgren, 27, has dressed in 10 games with the Thunderbirds this season, according to a press release from the Blues.

The Blues are set to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. Thursday.