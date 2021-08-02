Blues Feb. 11 game against Minnesota postponed as Wild face COVID-19 outbreak

The Blues will be seeing even more of the Arizona Coyotes this week

ST. LOUIS — As expected, the St. Louis Blues have had another game postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within one of their opponents' organizations.

The team announced Monday their game scheduled for Feb. 11 against the Minnesota Wild would be postponed. The game was slated to be played in Minneapolis.

Thursday's contest was the second in a scheduled two-game series between the Blues and Wild in Minnesota. Game 1 on Feb. 9 was already postponed on Feb. 3 as the Wild began battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Blues have extended their series against the Arizona Coyotes to make up for the postponements against the Wild and the Colorado Avalanche, who are also facing an outbreak.

The Blues have already played the Coyotes in three games straight and will now play Arizona in their next three games to complete a "six-game series". The Coyotes were also slated to play the Avalanche and Wild this week, and were left without an opponent.

The Blues dropped two of the first three games against Arizona. They will meet again Monday night in St. Louis and then on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Monday, Feb. 15 in Phoenix.

The Blues currently sit in a tie with Vegas and Colorado atop the West Division with 15 points.

The Feb. 11 game between the Blues and Wild has been postponed. https://t.co/iXy1LJhaji #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 8, 2021