Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich suspended two games for headbutt against Arizona

NEW YORK — The Blues will be without one of their new additions for two games.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday Buchnevich would be given a two-game suspension without pay for headbutting Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse in Monday night's game in Arizona.

Buchnevich was given a match penalty for the incident and ejected from the game.

Buchnevich is considered a repeat offender and based on his average salary will forfeit $141,463.42 according to the NHL.

The Blues acquired Buchnevich in the offseason in a trade with the Rangers for forward Sammy Blais. Buchnevich signed a four-year extension before even playing a game for his new team.

The Blues are 2-0 to begin the 2021-2022 season.