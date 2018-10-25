The Blues issues on defense are well known, and today they didn't get any easier as the team places defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury. Bortuzzo will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Bortuzzo, who arguably played his best game as a Blue last Saturday in a 4-1 win at Toronto, did not play Monday in Winnipeg and returned to St. Louis to get the injury looked at.

Yeo said Bortuzzo, who scored Saturday and was paired with Joel Edmundson, had a doctor's appointment Wednesday and was scheduled for another visit in the afternoon.

"He's gone for another appointment and just waiting to hear back on the results," Yeo said. "He had another appointment this morning. Hopefully have something soon for you.

"Even in Toronto, he played through a lot of pain. I'm not going to lie, it's a bit of a concern, but it's something we'll have to deal with."

Bortuzzo was bothered by a knee injury late last season, and it's unclear if the two are related this time around, but Yeo said it's something that sprung up in training camp.

"It's something that he's been dealing with since ... it popped up in training camp and he's been trying to deal with it ever since," Yeo said.

