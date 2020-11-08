Baby Barbashev is here! Blues player welcomes first child

The St. Louis Blues announced the birth of Daniil Barbashev on social media Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues player Ivan Barbashev and his wife Ksenia welcomed their first child into the world on Monday.

The St. Louis Blues announced the birth of Daniil Barbashev on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“Baby Barbashev is here!!! Daniil Barbashev arrived on Aug. 10, the eve of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! Congratulations Ivan and Ksenia!” the Blues said in a tweet.

Last week, Barbashev left the bubble in Canada to come back to St. Louis to be with his wife for Daniil’s birth.

Barbashev will return to Edmonton and will be required to quarantine in his hotel room for at least four days, the Blues said in a press release last week.