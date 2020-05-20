Blues trio wins $100,000 for charity in Fortnite tournament

The Blues' contingent beat out 27 other teams from around the league to take the top prize

ST. LOUIS — We might not be able to see the Blues perform on the ice right now, but even with the COVID-19 pandemic uprooting the season, the team is still managing to collect some wins.

On Monday, the trio of defenseman Vince Dunn and forward Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas won $100,000 for charity in a Fortnite video game tournament organized by the NHL Players' Association.

The Blues' contingent beat out 27 other teams from around the league to take the top prize.

The players are donating $50,000 to St. Louis Children's Hospital, $25,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and $25,000 to muscular dystrophy research.