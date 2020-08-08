Blues Plus Podcast | Blues begin repeat quest in Edmonton bubble

The Blues are back on the quest for another Stanley Cup, and we've got every angle covered. Follow along with our Blues Plus Podcast as the Blues try for a repeat

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are back in the playoffs, and we've got every part of their journey in the Edmonton bubble covered as they attempt to hoist the Stanley Cup once again.

In the first episode of Blues Plus in 2020, Corey Miller and Hanna Yates talk about the excitement of hockey's return, the ins and outs of the bubble and an early assessment of the Blues in the round-robin portion of the playoffs.

It's been a bit of a shaky start for the Blues on their quest for a repeat, but Corey and Hanna break down why they're not too worried about the defending champs.

The podcast is hosted and produced by sports producer and reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates and others.

