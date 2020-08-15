Blues Plus Podcast | Time for concern? Blues drop first 2 games to Vancouver in first round

Is it time to hit the panic button for the Blues? Corey, Hanna and Ahmad debate after St. Louis drops first two games to Vancouver

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are back in the playoffs, and we've got every part of their journey in the Edmonton bubble covered as they attempt to hoist the Stanley Cup once again.

In the second episode of Blues Plus in 2020, Corey Miller, Hanna Yates and Ahmad Hicks talk levels of concern after the Blues go down 2 games to none against Vancouver in the first round after an overtime loss. Are changes on the horizon? What has been the weakest link during the five straight losses in the Edmonton bubble?

Be sure to download and subscribe, as well as rate and review wherever you get your podcasts.

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

Have something you want us to talk about? Let us know on social media!

The podcast is hosted and produced by sports producer and reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates and others.

You can listen to the latest episodes in the player above or by clicking here.