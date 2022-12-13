Schenn scores in OT, Blues send Preds to 3rd straight loss

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his career.

ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn had an eventful overtime period.

The St. Louis center scored at 2:23 of the extra session to lead the Blues to a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night in a battle of Central Division rivals.

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his career. He was the sixth goalie this season to start a game on back-to-back days. On Sunday, he stopped 28 of 31 shots in an overtime loss to Colorado.

Schenn broke his stick just seconds into the overtime. He then lost his voice while screaming to the bench that he needed assistance in getting a new stick.

“He yells louder than I do,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said.

Just over two minutes later, Schenn popped in the rebound of a shot by Jordan Kyrou to seal the victory.

“Going to the bench, getting a new stick, getting back in the play and scoring the game-winner — it's a good ending," Kyrou said.

Kyrou broke in along the right wing and fired a shot that goalie Juuse Saros stopped with his blocker. The rebound went right to Schenn, who scored his seventh of the season.

“He was driving the net there and luckily enough, it bounced right on his stick,” Kyrou said.

Kyrou also enjoyed that Schenn was unable to speak to teammates or reporters after the contest.

“He can't really talk right now — it's tough,” Kyrou said with a smile.

Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who have lost three in a row.

Binnington stopped Matt Duchene early in the overtime and helped secure the win for the Blues, who had lost six of their last seven games.

Binnington recorded his 100th victory to become the sixth goalie in franchise history to hit the 100-win mark.

The Predators turned in a strong defensive effort, holding St. Louis to just four shots in the second period.

“I thought we did some good things,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “It was a hard-fought game and we knew that it was going to be like that.”

Berube agreed, calling the contest, “a heavy game.”