ST. LOUIS — The lineup the Blues roll out against the Washington Capitals Tuesday will resemble as close to a regular season lineup as can be.

The Blues will roll out most of their veterans, including David Perron and Tyler Bozak returning from sore groin injuries. Perron will be making his preseason debut.

"It's pretty close," Blues coach Mike Yeo said of the lineup. "They're not at their full lineup, but it's a pretty decent lineup we're going to face tonight. Obviously minus a few key guys, but still a pretty good lineup we're going to face. Good opportunity here tonight to kind of gauge where we're at, at this point of camp."

It's a good opportunity for the Blues to see where they are chemistry-wise in game-like situations rather than just the development of guys playing together in practice.

"We obviously have a good lineup in," defenseman Colton Parayko said. "Some changes have been over the past week, so it's good to get to a group where we're just down to one group. We can all just be together and get some chemistry, see each other out there, all that kind of stuff."

Perron, who played into June with the Vegas Golden Knights, said getting into some preseason action is good but was fine if this particular year, he didn't.

"It's nice; you just want to get the first one out of the way," Perron said. "Obviously struggling with the groin/hip thing, but hopefully it's past us and it's been a good training camp. It's been fun to see some of the guys raise their level of play. You want to get involved in that, just feel the puck on the ice, make the right plays."

Goalie Jake Allen also makes his preseason debut and will play the first two periods; Chad Johnson will play the third period.

"Comfortable in the net, reading the plays," Yeo said of what he wants to see. "Obviously athleticism, we know he's got that. Conditioning, he's done all that through the summer. It's seeing how game ready he is, that's the big thing."

Tuesday night's game is a big audition of sorts for rookies Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, who will be playing with Ivan Barbashev and account for the fourth line.

The Blues will throw the kids out there and see how they react to playing with the veteran guys.

"It's going to be a little bit of a different role for a guy like Robert Thomas tonight than there was the other night when we were throwing him out there every third shift," Yeo said. "Obviously tonight, that's not going to happen. A little more time in between shifts, how you keep your focus, how you stay ready and how you take advantage of those shifts.

The Blues' projected lineup:

Patrick Maroon-Ryan O'Reilly-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Sammy Blais

Alexander Steen-Tyler Bozak-David Perron

Ivan Barbashev-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Joel Edmundson-Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester-Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn-Robert Bortuzzo

Jake Allen will start in goal and play the first two periods. Chad Johnson will back up and play the third period.

The Capitals' projected lineup:

Alex Ovechkin-Evgeny Kuznetzov-Tom Wilson

Chandler Stephenson-Lars Eller-Brett Connolly

Shane Gersich-Nic Dowd-Riley Barber

Liam O'Brien-Travis Boyd-Nathan Walker

Michal Kempny-John Carlson

Brooks Orpik-Christian Djoos

Jonas Siegenthaler-Madison Bowey

Pheonix Copley will start and play the entire game. Braden Holtby will be the backup.

