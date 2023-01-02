Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud tallies 3 points in World Juniors quarterfinal match

The U.S. defeated Germany in the quarterfinal match 11-1. The team advances to the semifinal on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues prospect helped the U.S. defeat Germany in the quarterfinal match of the 2023 World Juniors.

Jimmy Snuggerud was the 23rd overall pick by the Blues in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft this summer. The forward most recently played for the University of Minnesota and tallied 27 points in 20 games so far in the 2022-2023 season.

Snuggerud made the U.S. team for the 2023 World Juniors and contributed to the team's success during the preliminary round. He tallied four goals and four assists.

The U.S. team won its group in the tournament and advanced to the playoff round.

They faced Germany in the quarterfinal Monday winning 11-1.

Snuggerud had one goal and two assists in the win, helping the team advance to the semifinals.

The 18-year-old ranks third in the World Juniors with 10 points, trailing only his teammate Logan Cooley (11 points) and Canada's Connor Bedard (18 points).

The team's opponent has yet to be determined for Wednesday's semifinal match.

The U.S. hopes to win its sixth gold medal in World Juniors history.

Two other Blues prospects took part in the World Juniors Monday, Aleksanteri Kaskimäki (third round, 2022 draft) with Finland and Simon Robertsson (third round, 2021 draft) with Sweden.

Sweden defeated Finland in their quarterfinal match 3-2. Kaskimäki and Robertsson both did not register a point in the game.