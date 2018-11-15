ST. LOUIS - The Blues have placed forward Braden Schenn on the injured reserve and recalled young forward Sammy Blais from San Antonio.

Schenn's IR trip is retroactive to November 3, almost two weeks ago.

Blais started the season with the team before being sent down to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.

Schenn is in his second season in St. Louis after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers.

On Twitter, the Blues pointed out that even though Schenn was placed on IR, he might in fact play tomorrow.

Brayden Schenn skated today and felt good. Despite being placed on injured reserve, Mike Yeo wouldn’t rule Schenn out for tomorrow’s game. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 15, 2018

