Blues release schedule for 2021-2022 NHL season

Ready for hockey season? Here's what the schedule will look like for the Blues beginning this October

ST. LOUIS — It might be close to 100 degrees outside in St. Louis this summer, but hockey is right around the corner.

The St. Louis Blues announced their 2021-2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, which kicks off on Oct. 16 in Colorado.

Some other highlights of the schedule include: The Oct. 23 home opener against the Los Angeles Kings, a match up with the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30, the first matchup with the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 13 and the first home game against the Boston Bruins since the 2019 Stanley Cup on April 19.

There are 19 weekend home games for this upcoming season and nine Saturday night home games.

#stlblues will open the 2021-22 regular-season on Oct. 16 in Colorado; home opener set for Oct. 23 vs. Los Angeles at Enterprise Center.



The full 82-game schedule features 19 weekend home games, a Winter Classic and a whole lot more! https://t.co/f54stRuRcV #IsItOctoberYet — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 22, 2021

The jewel of the Blues' 2021-2022 schedule is the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2022 against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis.

