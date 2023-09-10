Blues set roster ahead of season opener Thursday against Stars

Here's who's taking the ice for the Blues to begin the 2023-24 season.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have finalized the 23-man roster for the 2023-24 National Hockey League season.

After a series of moves on Monday, the 23-man roster was finalized ahead of the season opener on Thursday. Brayden Schenn will begin the season as the 24th captain in franchise history with assistant captains Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk.

The Blues will begin the season on the road versus the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, which will air on Bally Sports Midwest.

Here's who will take the ice for the season opener:

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Sammy Blais, Pavel Buchnevich, Kevin Hayes, Kasperi Kapanen, Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, Oskar Sundqvist, Alexey Toropchenko and Jakub Vrana.

Defensemen: Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Colton Parayko, Scott Perunovich, Marco Scandella and Tyler Tucker.

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Joel Hofer

Forwards Mackenzie MacEachern and Nathan Walker, defenseman Calle Rosen and goaltender Malcolm Subban cleared waivers on Monday and were assigned to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The home opener at Enterprise Center will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, against the Seattle Kraken.