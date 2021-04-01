Game times announced for Blues' 2021 schedule

With half their schedule being played out west, there will be quite a few late nights for Blues fans

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues officially hit the ice for training camp on Monday to prepare for their season opener against Colorado on Jan. 13.

We knew that game would be a late one, at 9:30 p.m. St. Louis time. We now know the rest of the start times for the Blues' 56-game season this year.

The NHL released the start times for all teams on Monday, and with the Blues out in the new "West" Division for this abbreviated season, there are going to be some late start times.

The Blues' new division consists of the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild. The Wild are the only other away games on the Blues' regular season schedule that take place in the Central Time Zone.

Although it's not all bad news for Blues fans hoping they won't have to stay up until the latest hours of the night to watch their team.

The Blues will have 10 games that will begin at 8:30 p.m. central time or later this season on the road against teams out on the West Coast.

Here's the full breakdown of start times for the team:

January

Jan. 13 at Colorado Avalanche - 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 15 at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.

Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Vegas Golden Knights - 8 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Vegas Golden Knights - 8 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Anaheim Ducks - 8 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

February

Feb. 2 vs. Arizona Coyotes - 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes - 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 2 p.m.

Feb. 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 2 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Arizona Coyotes - 6 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Arizona Coyotes - 3 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks - 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 at San Jose Sharks - 9:30 p.m.

March

March 1 at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.

March 3 at Anaheim Ducks - 8:30 p.m.

March 5 at Los Angeles Kings - 8 p.m.

March 6 at Los Angeles Kings - 8 p.m.

March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.

March 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.

March 15 at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.

March 17 at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.

March 19 at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.

March 20 at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.

March 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

March 27 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

March 29 vs. Arizona Coyotes - 7 p.m.

March 31 vs. Arizona Coyotes - 6:30 p.m.

April

April 3 at Colorado Avalanche - 2 p.m.

April 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.

April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 8 p.m.

April 9 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

April 11 vs. Minnesota Wild - 2 p.m.

April 15 at Arizona Coyotes - 8 p.m.

April 17 at Arizona Coyotes - 4 p.m.

April 20 at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

April 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 2 p.m.

April 26 at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

April 28 at Minnesota Wild - 6 p.m.

April 30 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

May

May 1 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

May 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

May 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

May 7 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

May 8 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.