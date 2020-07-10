Blues select forward Jake Neighbours no. 26 overall in NHL Draft

The 18-year-old winger had 70 points in 64 games last season in the Western Hockey League

The Blues decided to take a forward with their first round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft Tuesday night.

St. Louis selected left winger Jake Neighbours with the no. 26 overall pick in the draft.

Neighbours, 18, is from Calgary, Alberta, and played last season for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. In 64 games Neighbours scored 23 goals and notched 47 assists.

NHL.com's scouting report describes Neighbours as a strong competitor who can accelerate quickly, especially through the neutral zone. He also is known for his "uncanny" vision and a player who wants the puck on his stick in crunch time.

The Blues don't have another pick in the draft until the third round, the 86th overall selection.