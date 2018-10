ST. LOUIS - The Blues have assigned forward Sammy Blais to their AHL affiliate in San Antonio.

The 22-year-old forward has appeared in eight games so far with the Blues this season recording no points and averaging around 11 minutes on ice a game.

Blais has one goal and two assists in his young Blues career.

The Montmagny, Quebec native was drafted by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

