ST. LOUIS — The Blues have agreed to a two-year entry level contract with 2018 second round draft pick, defenseman Scott Perunovich.

Perunovich was drafted number 45 overall by the Blues in the 2018 draft, and just recently finished his third year playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

This past season, the 21-year-old defenseman led his team in points, amassing 40 in just 34 regular season games. Perunovich was also named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to college hockey's annual top player.

Perunovich helped lead Minnesota-Duluth to back-to-back NCAA Division 1 titles in his first two years as a Bulldog.

