Blues sign Dalibor Dvorsky to 3-year entry-level contract

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced Friday they have signed 10th overall pick Dalibor Dvorsky to an entry-level contract.

Dvorsky, 18, was selected 10th overall by the team in the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee. He signed a three-year, two-way, entry-level contract on Friday, the Blues announced.

"He's a tremendous player with character, two-way ability," Blues Scouting Director Tony Feltrin said at the NHL Draft. "He proved at the U18 versus his age group, his scoring ability. Makes tremendous plays and makes players around himself there. Tremendous potential there. We really like the player."

The Zvolen, Slovakia, native played for AIK of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden last season. He recorded 14 points (six goals and eight assists) in 38 regular-season games.

He also played for Team Slovakia at the U-18 and U-20 World Junior Championships. At the U-18 tournament, he recorded 13 points (eight goals and five assists) in seven games. He was selected to the tournament's All-Star Team.

Dvorsky helped Team Slovakia capture the Silver Medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring a tournament-best eight goals. He also won a Gold Medal in D1A of the U-18 World Junior Championships.

