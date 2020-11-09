Blues sign forward De La Rose to 1-year deal

The Blues are bringing back one of last season's new additions for 2020-2021

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have signed one of their new additions from a year ago to a new contract.

On Thursday, the team announced it had signed forward Jacob De La Rose to a one-year, one-way contract worth $700,000.

De La Rose, 25, was acquired by the Blues in the Robby Fabbri trade with Detroit on Nov. 6.

In 34 games with the Blues in the 2019-2020 season, De La Rose scored one goal and notched three assists.

This is the second move of note for the Blues this offseason. The team traded long time goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens in an attempt to clear cap space at the beginning of September.