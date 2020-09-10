Blues sign goaltender Jon Gillies to 2-way contract

Gillies appeared in 12 games for the Calgary Flames from 2016-2018

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have made their first signing of the NHL free agent season.

It's not the captain, Alex Pietrangelo, but a goaltender for organizational depth.

The Blues announced on Friday they had signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gillies, 26, has appeared in 12 games from 2016-2018 for the Calgary Flames, going 4-5 with a .903 save percentage and 2.71 goals against average.

After trading long-time goaltender Jake Allen to the Canadiens following the end of the 2020 season, the Blues are expected to hand the keys over to Ville Husso as backup for Jordan Binnington in net.

