Any thoughts that the Blues would not be able to hang onto defenseman Jay Bouwmeester after this season have now evaporated.

The Blues have signed defenseman Jay Bouwmeester to a one-year contract extension worth $3.25 million.

Bouwmeester, 35, appeared in 78 regular-season games this season, posting 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and 40 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted third overall by the Florida Panthers in 2002, the Edmonton, Alberta, native has enjoyed a 16-year National Hockey League (NHL) career. Including stints with Florida, the Calgary Flames and St. Louis, Bouwmeester has collected 415 points (87 goals, 328 assists) and 615 penalty minutes in 1,184 career regular season games. Among active defensemen, he ranks second in games played and 17th in points.

Bouwmeester is currently in his seventh season with the Blues after being acquired via trade from Calgary on Apr. 1, 2013. He has dressed in 434 regular-season games with the club, recording 115 points (16 goals, 99 assists), 152 penalty minutes and a +42 rating. Among defensemen in franchise history, Bouwmeester ranks 10th in games played, 15th in points and 9th in plus/minus.