The Blues are back in St. Louis for Game 3 Saturday night. Here's how to watch

The Blues tied the series 1-1 on Thursday night in Denver.

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are back in St. Louis Saturday night for Game 3 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were able to tie the series up 1-1 against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.

If you're planning to watch the game Saturday night, here are some things to know:

What time is the Blues game Saturday night?

Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. CT for Game 3 against the Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Where are the Blues playing?

The Blues are back home for Games 3 and 4 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

What channel can I watch the Blues game on?

According to the Blues website, you can watch the game on TNT. That's channel 108/1108 HD on AT&T U-verse, 245 on DirecTV and channel 49/781 on Spectrum.

When do the Blues play next?

The Blues will play Game 4 Monday, May 23, against the Avalanche in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center.

What is the schedule for the Blues vs. Avalanche series?

The Blues played the first two games in Colorado, but Games 3 and 4 are back in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center. Game 5 will be back in Colorado. Here's the full schedule:

Game 1

St. Louis at Colorado - Final/OT: Avalanche 3, Blues 2

Game 2

St. Louis at Colorado - Final: Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Game 3

Colorado at St. Louis - Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4

Colorado at St. Louis - Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 5

St. Louis at Colorado - Wednesday, May 25 at TBD time

Game 6 (if necessary)

Colorado at St. Louis - Friday, May 27 at TBD time