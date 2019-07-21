ST. LOUIS — The Blues’ storybook season is about to get the big screen treatment.

The team and the NHL have turned the Blues’ worst-to-first season into a movie—and fans will be able to watch it on the big screen.

‘This movie will take fans on the ice, behind the bench and in the locker room with an exclusive look at the Blues’ improbable run from last place in the NHL to Stanley Cup Champions,’ according to a description from the team.

The Blues are inviting fans to attend the premiere of the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions movie on Sunday, July 28 at Stifel Theatre. Doors will open at 4 p.m. A roundtable discussion featuring Blues broadcasters and players will begin at 5 p.m., immediately followed by the feature presentation.

LISTEN: Subscribe to 5 On Your Side's Sports Plus Podcast

Tickets are required. They’ll be sold in pairs and will include your pick of one DVD or Blu-ray copy of the movie. Prices range from $75-$115 per pair.

The Blues reported Sunday that a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the box office leading up to the premiere.

Click here for information on purchasing tickets.

If you can’t make it to the movie premiere, don’t worry. The movie will go on sale to the public starting July 30.

Want to relive the best moments from the Stanley Cup Championship Parade and Rally? Check out our full YouTube playlist and coverage here or by clicking the video player below.

Blues Stanley Cup Summer coverage: