ST. LOUIS — The Blues are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, and pretty soon fans can clinch their own seats at the games.

Single-game Stanley Cup Playoff tickets will go on sale April 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets will start at $54 for the first-round games. You can buy them online at ticketmaster.com or at the Enterprise Center Box Office.

Fans who sign up for Blues emails can get their tickets one day early.

For the first time ever, the Blues have a new ticket option for super fans who don’t want to miss a minute of the playoff action.

The team is offering playoff strips, which enable fans to buy seats for every potential Blues home game throughout the postseason. Playoff strips will be available starting Wednesday, March 27 at noon. To buy a playoff strip, click here or call 314-622-BLUE for more information.

READ MORE: Blues sweep homestand, can clinch playoff berth Tuesday after 3-1 win over Golden Knights

The Blues don’t play again until Friday, but they can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday if the Arizona Coyotes lose in any fashion.

St. Louis is in third place in the Central Division. They're just four points behind the Winnipeg Jets for first, two behind the Nashville Predators for second and six ahead of the Dallas Stars, who are in fourth.



The Blues have six games left in the regular season. The last home game is set for next Saturday, April 6.

