Blues score 3 in 3rd, win 4-1 to snap Stars' home streak

DALLAS — Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko all scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues beat Dallas 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ eight-game home winning streak.

Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from Springfield of the American Hockey League with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0 with a 1.29 goals-against average.

Riley Damiani, called up from Texas of the AHL on Tuesday, scored in his NHL debut and Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots for the Stars, who have lost four straight overall.

Tyler Bozak and Faulk returned after missing seven and six games, respectively, while in the protocol. Faulk skated forward along the right boards and whistled a tiebreaking shot through traffic over Oettinger’s right shoulder at 2:07 of the third.

“It makes it a lot easier for myself and Bozie to come back in the lineup when you slide in seamlessly when the team’s playing well,” Faulk said.

Lindgren has stopped 87 of 91 shots in four appearances and three starts.

“Team’s playing well, got a great group of guys,” he said. “Winning always makes everything a blast.”

O’Reilly gave the Blues a two-goal lead at 11:33, scoring in the final minute of a four-minute high-sticking penalty called on Radek Faksa.

Tarasenko added another power-play goal at 18:43.

After 35 scoreless minutes, the teams traded goals within 66 seconds late in the second period. Damiani finished a strong shift, scoring on his third chance on a backdoor wrister from a cross-crease pass by John Klingberg at 15:57 for his first NHL goal.

"Klinger made a great play,” said Damiani, who was Dallas’ fifth-round selection in the 2018 draft held at American Airlines center. “I think he’d be pretty mad if I missed that one.”