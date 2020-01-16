ST. LOUIS — Jakub Voracek scored in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3.

Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in their last four games. Brian Elliott, playing for the first time since Jan. 7, stopped 30 shots and improved to 6-2 in his career against his former team.

Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Steen scored, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who had their NHL best nine-game home winning streak snapped.