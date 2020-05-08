'You feel for them' | Blues sympathize with Cardinals' COVID-19 situation as hockey remains virus free in bubble

EDMONTON, AB — The Blues are fully aware of what's been going on with their cross-town professional sports partners, the Cardinals.



The Cardinals were the latest team to get hit with positive tests for COVID-19 that has wiped out a weekend series at Milwaukee and a four-game set with Detroit.



With consent of players, there were six players named, including catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong.



The Cardinals and Miami Marlins have been the two teams to have positive test outbreaks as MLB is not playing it's 60-game regular season inside a bubble, as the NHL and NBA are doing.



"It's unfortunate, baseball altogether," Berube said. "Obviously the Cardinals are important to myself and our organization. I know some people there, the manager (Mike Shildt) so it's unfortunate. You feel for them. They're out in the public, around people, so I guess they can catch it. We feel safe in here. I think the NHL has done a fabulous job of organizing this whole bubble, making it safe. There's a lot of things you've got to make sure that things are done properly and are important. All of our guys feel pretty safe here."



The NHL released results Monday of the first line of testing during Phase 4 inside bubbles, with 7,013 tests administered, and there were no positive results.



"What do we have, zero positive tests, so the NHL's doing something right here," Pietrangelo said. "They're protecting us the best they can. With regards to baseball, a little bit of a different situation. They're in a much more difficult situation because they have a whole season to play. They're taking the necessary precautions when it comes to players getting and teams having it. It's unfortunate that they're dealing with it, but I'm sure the MLB and the Cardinals are doing everything they can to protect their players. It's just a little more challenging because they have a full season to play."



"I think we feel pretty safe in here being a week in," goalie Jordan Binnington said. "Just taking the necessary precautions and as for baseball, I don't really have a comment."