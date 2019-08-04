Congratulations this Monday morning to Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko on his being named the NHL's ‘First Star’ for the week ending Apr. 7. Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne and Dallas forward Alexander Radulov were named second and third star, respectively.

Tarasenko led the NHL with seven points (three goals, four assists) in four games to help the Blues (45-28-9, 99 points) earn seven out of eight possible standings points and finish third in the Central Division.



He scored once in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Apr. 1, before logging a goal and an assist against the Chicago Blackhawks on Apr. 3.



Tarasenko added multiple points in each of his next two outings, picking up two assists in a 7-3 triumph against the Philadelphia Flyers on Apr. 4 and a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks on Apr. 6.



The 27-year-old Yaroslavl, Russia, native finished the regular season with 68 points (33 goals, 35 assists) in 76 games, making him one of two players with at least 30 goals in each of the past five campaigns (Alex Ovechkin).

