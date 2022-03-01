Blues add Tarasenko, Perunovich and Walman to COVID protocol list

"We've dealt with it and just keep dealing with it. There's nothing we can do about it," Blues head coach Craig Berube said Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — Just when it looked like the Blues might get their full roster healthy for an extended period of time, the team was dealt another COVID-19 blow.

The Blues announced Thursday that forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defensemen Scott Perunovich and Jake Walman have been added to the COVID-19 protocol list.

"I think going forward we all know with the testing and everything going around this is probably normal for every team," Blues head coach Craig Berube said on Thursday. "So, we've dealt with it and just keep dealing with it. There's nothing we can do about it."

"It's tough, but it's been happening all season long pretty much and we've had to deal with it," Blues forward Ivan Barbashev said.

Tarasenko has been on a tear so far in the 2021-2022 season. After the Blues opted to hold on to the nine-year veteran who had requested a trade in the offseason, Tarasenko has responded in a big way.

Tarasenko leads the Blues in goals (14) and points (34) and is second on the team in assists (20).

"He was playing really well all year," Berube said. "He's come in and done a great job and we're gonna miss him. It's like any other player that goes out and it's unfortunate it happens."

There is a chance Tarasenko isn't out for too long, as he could return earlier due to revised NHL COVID protocols.

"He doesn't have any symptoms, I don't think, that I've heard. We'll see going forward," Berube said on Tarasenko possibly rejoining the team soon.