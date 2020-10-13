Blues team dog Barclay returns to Duo for advanced assistance dog training

You can follow Barclay's journey to becoming an assistance dog by following him on Instagram

ST. LOUIS — One of the most popular members of the St. Louis Blues is heading out for some more offseason training.

Blues team dog Barclay is returning to Duo Dogs for some advanced training as he continues to work towards becoming an assistance dog.

Duo Dogs is a national nonprofit organization that trains and provides Assistance Dogs to people with physical challenges, Facility Dogs to those in need of emotional assurance, and Touch Dogs that bring encouragement, reading assistance to area students, and educational programming to schools and businesses.

You can follow along as Barclay goes through his service dog training by following @stlbluespup on Instagram.

Barclay became the Blues' team dog back in 2018, just ahead of their improbable run to the Stanley Cup. St. Louis hasn't been able to get enough of him since.

The social media star just celebrated his second birthday in Sept.

Since he arrived with the Blues we've seen him have some playtime out on the ice...

Get some one-of-a-kind Stanley Cup champion bling...

And spend some quality time with his good buddy, Bobby.