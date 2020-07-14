Blues to face Blackhawks in exhibition game before playoffs begin

The Blues will square off with their historic rivals before the playoff bracket gets underway

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are slated to get underway in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Aug. 2, playing the Stars, Golden Knights and Avalanche in a round robin to determine seeding.

But the Blues will get some prep in before the playoffs begin, with an exhibition against the team's biggest rival.

The Blues will face the Chicago Blackhawks in an exhibition on July 29 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time in the hub city of Edmonton.

The Blackhawks are the No. 12 seed out of 12 teams in the Western Conference entering the 24 team playoff. The team will face the Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-five series after their exhibition against the Blues.

The team with the best record in the round robin between St. Louis, Vegas, Dallas and Colorado will receive the number one overall seed in the playoffs. When play was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blues had the best record in the Western Conference.

The Blues have begun training camp at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights in preparation of defending their title.

It is not yet known if the game between the Blues and Blackhawks will be televised.