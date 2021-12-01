Blues to sell cardboard fan cutouts for 2021

The cutouts will cost $74 each and will have the option of being autographed by a current or former player for an additional fee

ST. LOUIS — It may still be up in the air when and if the general public will get to see the Blues in person at Enterprise Center this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean fans can't be there in some form or fashion.

The Blues announced Monday they're going to jump on the trend of selling cardboard fan cutouts to be placed around the arena during games.

The cutouts will cost $74 each and will have the option of being autographed by a current or former player for an additional fee. Part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Blues for Kids.

After the season fans will be able to receive their cutout as a souvenir. They can either pick it up from Enterprise Center for free, or choose to have it shipped to them for $25.

You might not be able to go to the game right now, but that doesn't mean you can't be there anyway! https://t.co/kxBHlAlQQn #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 12, 2021

The team announced previously that a limited number of frontline workers will be allowed to attend the home opener and first few games of the season at Enterprise Center. Groups of fewer than 300 will be the benchmark to begin the season.

Enterprise Center has also made operational changes and adopted new health and safety protocols over the past several months to provide guests with “a safe and enjoyable environment.”

Face coverings will be required for all guests and staff, bags will no longer be permitted and Enterprise Center will now be cash-free.

The Blues begin their season on the road at Colorado on Wednesday, and will hold their home opener on Jan. 18 against San Jose.