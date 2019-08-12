ST. LOUIS — Auston Matthews broke out of a slump with a pair of goals and Zach Hyman also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night.

Frederik Andersen made 26 saves for the Leafs, who had lost seven in a row against St. Louis. The Blues lost their second in a row after a four-game winning streak.

This is the first time the Blues have lost back-to-back games in regulation this season.

The blues bounced back when Ivan Barbashev lit the lamp for his 4th goal of the season in the first period, but that wasn't nearly enough for the note.

The Leafs got after them all period long, and Justin Mathews put Toronto back up on top.

The Leafs tacked on two more goals in the first period, and Jordan Binnington was pulled for Jake Allen, who also allowed a goal.

The Blues would get another goal via David Perron in the third period, but ended up falling 5-2.

Opinion | Should the Cardinals give Madison Bumgarner a $100 million contract? There's always been something about Madison Bumgarner that was appealing to just about every sports team. He's a 200 inning, 200 strikeout rotation horse. There's a good chance he can use a callus on his hand to start a fire in the woods, and strangle a snake for dinner.

