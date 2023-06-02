Blues trade O'Reilly, Acciari to Maple Leafs

The St. Louis Blues traded captain Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for several draft picks and two forwards.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues on Friday traded captain Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Toronto's 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, along with Ottawa’s 2023 third-round pick.

O’Reilly, 32, was acquired by the Blues from the Buffalo Sabres in 2018. In five seasons with the Blues, O'Reilly tallied 269 points and 62 penalty minutes in 327 regular-season games. He also collected 49 points in 51 postseason games.

Acciari, 31, was signed by the Blues as a free agent in July 2022. He tallied 18 points and 10 penalty minutes in 54 games.

As part of the trade, the Blues also acquired forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette from the Maple Leafs.

Abramov, 21, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He has dressed in 33 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, tallying 16 points and two penalty minutes.

Gaudette, 26, was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. This season, he has dressed in 39 games for the Marlies, recording 33 points and 47 penalty minutes.

Last week, the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Nikko Mikkola to the New York Rangers. As part of the trade, the Blues retained 50% of Tarasenko's salary.

The team acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner.

Blais was drafted by the Blues in 2014 and was part of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup Championship team. He was traded to the Rangers in 2021 in exchange for Pavel Buchnevich.

Tarasenko was in his final $7.5 million contract year with the Blues and was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season.