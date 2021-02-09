Blues sign Tyler Bozak to 1-year deal for 2021-2022 season

The team announced on Tuesday it had agreed to a 1-year deal with forward Tyler Bozak worth $750,000 plus bonuses

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have brought back one of their Stanley Cup championship staples for another season.

The team announced on Tuesday it had agreed to a 1-year deal with forward Tyler Bozak worth $750,000 plus bonuses.

The 35-year-old Bozak has been with the Blues since that championship season of 2018-2019, totaling 31 goals and 53 assists in St. Louis. Last season, Bozak tallied five goals and 12 assists in 31 regular season games.

The Blues' roster appears to be nearing completion ahead of the 2021-2022 season, with only forward Robert Thomas as an unsigned restricted free agent.

BOZIE'S BACK! @bozie42 has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Blues. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 14, 2021

Of course forward Vladimir Tarasenko has asked the team to be traded, but so far nothing has materialized this offseason.

The Blues will play their first preseason game on Saturday, Sept. 25.