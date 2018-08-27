ST. LOUIS — The Blues are throwing it back for the 2018-19 season. The team’s new third jersey pays tribute to the first Blues uniform from 1967.

The jersey is light blue with the original gold and white stripes along the sleeves and waistline. Tucked inside the collar is a hidden touch—the fleur-de-lis and design from the flag of St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues

“This is my favorite jersey in the NHL. Period,” said Blues forward Alexander Steen.

It’s the same jersey the team wore for the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

"Just the overall look of this jersey, especially how it pays tribute to the original Blues uniforms, is great. I loved wearing this look at the Winter Classic, and I look forward to wearing it again this season," said Blues defenseman Colton Parayko.

"That original jersey was one of my favorites growing up. Going back to that and wearing it at home is going to be pretty cool,” said new Blues forward Pat Maroon, who’s a St. Louis native. “I think the fans are really going to enjoy this jersey. It's going to be a special feeling when I put that jersey on."

The Blues will wear the “Heritage Jersey” during Saturday home games.

Fans will be able to buy the jersey at two locations: outside Busch Stadium near the St. Louis Cardinals team store and at Fan Cave sports, which is at St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield.

Heritage Jersey schedule:

Oct. 6 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Nov. 3 vs. Minnesota Wild

Nov. 24 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 29 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Jan. 5 vs. New York Islanders

Jan. 19 vs. Ottawa Senators

Feb. 9 vs. Nashville Predators

Feb. 23 vs. Boston Bruins

March 2 vs. Dallas Stars

March 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

April 6 vs. Vancouver Canucks

