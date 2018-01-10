ANNAPOLIS – The St. Louis Blues visited the United States Naval Academy on Monday during their team bonding trip in Annapolis.

Players took a tour of the campus and had lunch with Navy midshipmen and club hockey players. They’ll also practice at McMullen Arena – home of Navy’s hockey club – before returning to St. Louis.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

United States Navy Vice Admiral and Naval Academy Superintendent Ted Carter present coach Mike Yeo with a personal military coin. ‘We’ll call it a good luck charm for this season,’ the Blues tweeted.

© 2018 KSDK