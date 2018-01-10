ANNAPOLIS – The St. Louis Blues visited the United States Naval Academy on Monday during their team bonding trip in Annapolis.

Players took a tour of the campus and had lunch with Navy midshipmen and club hockey players. They’ll also practice at McMullen Arena – home of Navy’s hockey club – before returning to St. Louis.

United States Navy Vice Admiral and Naval Academy Superintendent Ted Carter present coach Mike Yeo with a personal military coin. ‘We’ll call it a good luck charm for this season,’ the Blues tweeted.

.@USNavy Vice Admiral and @NavalAcademy Superintendent Ted Carter presented Mike Yeo with his personal military coin. We'll call it a good luck charm for this season. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/0E2pdiVOTM — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2018

"We're going to put this up in our room. It will be symbolic of this day." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/6cFjV2B986 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2018

